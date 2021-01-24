"He's incredible" - Drew McIntyre reveals who he wants to see win the Royal Rumble and challenge him at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently joined SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta for a special interview. During the conversation, Drew McIntyre revealed which Superstar he wants to see win the upcoming Royal Rumble 2021 match and challenge him at WrestleMania 37 for the WWE Championship.

Drew McIntyre chose SmackDown Superstar Big E and heaped praise on the current Intercontinental Champion for his in-ring talent and character work.

"Maybe Sheamus or Jinder can pull off the win and get that match. But just watching like both shows right now and seeing where everyone's at, I'm excited to see like Big E finally get on a good roll. And we're showing like his real personality which is amazing and it's so funny and so entertaining. But he's also got that serious side where he flips switches and he can get serious if he's pushed. He's been doing such a great job recently of kind of showing like that whole package and when like he's on his game. In the ring, he's incredible, he's one of the strongest in WWE and that character is unbelievable and it is an extension of his real personality. So he's firing all cylinders right now. So, if Big E was to win the Rumble, he's somebody I'd be very happy to face at WrestleMania," said Drew McIntyre.

Big E has already announced his entry into this year's Royal Rumble match, and it is to be seen whether he can pull off the biggest victory of his career.

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Drew McIntyre had an incredible 2020, and it all started at last year's WWE Royal Rumble PPV. Drew McIntyre entered the match at number 16 and won the match while accounting for six eliminations. He challenged Brock Lesnar for his title at WrestleMania 36 and defeated him in the main event of Night Two to win his first WWE Championship.

Drew McIntyre is all set to appear at the upcoming Superstar Spectacle show. WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

