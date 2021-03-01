Current WWE Superstar reveals the big promise John Cena kept to him

WWE veteran John Cena made a major promise to Big E, back when the latter was in Florida Championship Wrestling.

Big E can be seen setting a bench press record at John Cena's gym, in the latest sneak peek from WWE's 24 special, focusing on the Intercontinental Champion. Big E is currently one of the most popular Superstars on the SmackDown brand. WWE's latest 24 special focusing on his career is being lauded by fans and fellow Superstars alike.

WWE uploaded a sneak peek from the special to its official YouTube channel. The clip shows WWE legend John Cena assuring Big E that if he manages to hit a 575 Raw bench press, he will make sure that the visual is included in a documentary that was in the works at the time.

One of my all time favorites @WWEBigE has a new doc out on the @WWENetwork Let’s all watch it and then shower him with applause and affections! He won’t like that, but he deserves it all. pic.twitter.com/NpcQnAx1AN — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 28, 2021

The documentary in question was focused on the buildup to John Cena vs The Rock at WrestleMania 28, and Big E was a mainstay in FCW at the time. Knowing full well that not many fans knew who he was at the time, Big E realized that being featured in the documentary would give him some serious exposure.

In the clip embedded below, you can see that Big E eventually managed to set the record, and celebrated with John Cena, Roman Reigns, and others.

John Cena and Big E are very close in real life

John Cena and Big E were workout partners back when the two Superstars were traveling with WWE on a regular basis. The duo became good friends, and it didn't take long for Cena to realize that the current IC Champion had the potential to make it big in WWE. Big E opened up on the advice John Cena gave him in the past

“From John Cena, I learned about the importance of timing and the moment. There are things you can let get away from you, and things might happen out of nowhere, but it’s all about owning the moment. When you’re out there in front of the crowd, it’s about taking that chance or doing something special so you go from just being a guy to being someone important,” said Big E.

Big E in FCW promo class #WWE24 pic.twitter.com/Rm8ddR8f6I — frank | SashaMania SZN (@TheNextBlGThing) February 28, 2021

Big E is currently the Intercontinental Champion and has been excelling on SmackDown as a singles star. There are many fans who believe that he will get to have a main event run in the future.