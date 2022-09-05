Does Braun Strowman want to reunite with Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman are two of the hottest free agents in the wrestling world today. Both were released by WWE in 2021, but recently, the rumor mill has been full regarding their potential returns to the company.

Wyatt and Strowman were teammates for a long time while wrestling for WWE. They were part of the former's Wyatt Family stable alongside Erick Rowan and the late Luke Harper. Together, they terrorized other superstars and established themselves as a major threat on the roster.

With fans clamoring for their individual returns, there is also a chance WWE reunites The Eater of Worlds and The Monster Among Men. Given how it was Strowman who left Wyatt's tutelage to seek out a singles career, the ball will probably be in his court. If you want to know what he thinks of a potential reunion with his old stablemate, we have the answer for you right here.

Braun Strowman has gone on record to say that he was eager to work alongside Bray Wyatt. He stated that it didn't matter if they were booked to be friends or enemies.

Braun Strowman's take on a reunion with Bray Wyatt

Speaking on Control Your Narrative at the turn of the year, Braun Strowman addressed rumors of Bray Wyatt's return to WWE and revealed his thoughts on getting The Wyatt Family back together.

"You know, you guys have heard that noise before, right? If you haven’t seen what I’m talking about, just type in YouTube when you get done watching us, 'Windham Rotunda' and he’s up to something.....So, friend or foe, Windham, show up.....Answer your damn phone, anything. You wanna get these (hands)? Come get ‘em. You wanna come be my brother? Come on. I’m sure Erick (Rowan) would love to see you as well as the rest of the wrestling universe so, yeah, there’s that."

Fans will certainly hope Wyatt and Strowman consider the possibility of returning to WWE and go through with it. There will always be a place for talented performers like them under Triple H's watch. This is a new era for WWE, and they would be welcome additions to the roster.

The former Fiend and the 'Strowman Express' are both former Universal Champions and are well-known to the WWE Universe. As such, the company will have no trouble reintroducing them to everyone. They can be counted on to hit the ground running.

