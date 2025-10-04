  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Does Corey Graves have real-life heat with his WWE SmackDown replacement Booker T? Their past explored

Does Corey Graves have real-life heat with his WWE SmackDown replacement Booker T? Their past explored

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 04, 2025 07:12 GMT
Booker T, Corey Graves
Booker T & Corey Graves [Image Source: Booker T's X]

Corey Graves has been away from WWE TV since suffering two devastating F5s at the hands of Brock Lesnar last month. Amid his absence, Booker T replaced him on the SmackDown commentary team. However, the Hall of Famer raised eyebrows with his actions this week. Just when Michael Cole was about to provide an update about his absent colleague, Booker T brutally interrupted Cole.

Ad

With great conviction, the 60-year-old proclaimed that Graves is "done" and "finished," indicating that the latter was never returning to WWE. Even though that was not the case, King Booker continued to repeat his words. Since then, fans have been wondering whether the two have real-life heat. However, that is not the case.

Booker T and Corey Graves do not have any animosity, and they happen to be good friends. The SmackDown angle was just an intended pun, with the Hall of Famer potentially taking sarcastic shots at Graves. The two commentators were involved in a similar situation a few years ago, where they blurred the lines between reality and kayfabe.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Back in 2018, Booker T and Corey Graves were involved in a blame game, where they exchanged harsh comments about each other. Their scuffle caught attention, especially because of being associated with a real on-screen situation. However, both veterans later cleared the air that their banter was just a work, confined to the storytelling realm.

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

The same appears to be the case this time. The Hall of Famer seemingly took shots at Graves on SmackDown for being obliterated at the hands of Brock Lesnar. Booker T is known for exaggerating things with a tint of humor to add more drama to his commentary. It doesn't appear that there is more to it. It will be interesting to see whether this leads to anything.

Ad
Ad

Has Corey Graves lost his SmackDown position to Booker T permanently?

Corey Graves appears to be on a break from WWE, with the company showcasing the reason to be Brock Lesnar's attack. Since then, Booker T has been tagging along with Michael Cole in the blue brand's commentary desk. This has raised several speculations among fans in recent times.

However, Graves has not lost his position as SmackDown commentator. Although he is currently absent from WWE TV, he is expected to be on the blue brand upon his return. The 41-year-old has captivated the WWE Universe with his unique commentary style in recent years.

Ad

Therefore, the company is not expected to shift him elsewhere. Meanwhile, Booker T is a color commentator for NXT, paired with play-by-play announcer Vic Joseph. The Hall of Famer is not expected to adopt a dual role anytime soon, and his time on the SmackDown commentary desk is momentary.

Hence, Corey Graves is expected to resume his duties as SmackDown commentator upon his return. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Subhasish Deb
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications