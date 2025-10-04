Does Corey Graves have real-life heat with his WWE SmackDown replacement Booker T? Their past explored

Corey Graves has been away from WWE TV since suffering two devastating F5s at the hands of Brock Lesnar last month. Amid his absence, Booker T replaced him on the SmackDown commentary team. However, the Hall of Famer raised eyebrows with his actions this week. Just when Michael Cole was about to provide an update about his absent colleague, Booker T brutally interrupted Cole.With great conviction, the 60-year-old proclaimed that Graves is &quot;done&quot; and &quot;finished,&quot; indicating that the latter was never returning to WWE. Even though that was not the case, King Booker continued to repeat his words. Since then, fans have been wondering whether the two have real-life heat. However, that is not the case.Booker T and Corey Graves do not have any animosity, and they happen to be good friends. The SmackDown angle was just an intended pun, with the Hall of Famer potentially taking sarcastic shots at Graves. The two commentators were involved in a similar situation a few years ago, where they blurred the lines between reality and kayfabe.Back in 2018, Booker T and Corey Graves were involved in a blame game, where they exchanged harsh comments about each other. Their scuffle caught attention, especially because of being associated with a real on-screen situation. However, both veterans later cleared the air that their banter was just a work, confined to the storytelling realm.The same appears to be the case this time. The Hall of Famer seemingly took shots at Graves on SmackDown for being obliterated at the hands of Brock Lesnar. Booker T is known for exaggerating things with a tint of humor to add more drama to his commentary. It doesn't appear that there is more to it. It will be interesting to see whether this leads to anything.Has Corey Graves lost his SmackDown position to Booker T permanently?Corey Graves appears to be on a break from WWE, with the company showcasing the reason to be Brock Lesnar's attack. Since then, Booker T has been tagging along with Michael Cole in the blue brand's commentary desk. This has raised several speculations among fans in recent times.However, Graves has not lost his position as SmackDown commentator. Although he is currently absent from WWE TV, he is expected to be on the blue brand upon his return. The 41-year-old has captivated the WWE Universe with his unique commentary style in recent years.Therefore, the company is not expected to shift him elsewhere. Meanwhile, Booker T is a color commentator for NXT, paired with play-by-play announcer Vic Joseph. The Hall of Famer is not expected to adopt a dual role anytime soon, and his time on the SmackDown commentary desk is momentary.Hence, Corey Graves is expected to resume his duties as SmackDown commentator upon his return. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks.