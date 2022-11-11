Does Dwayne Johnson have the highest net worth among Hollywood actors?

Dwayne Johnson's career trajectory has been staggering to witness. He went from being a rookie in the wrestling business to Hollywood royalty. Indeed, he has excelled at every field he has dipped his toes into, which is a testament to his talent and hard work.

In Hollywood, Johnson has been making big leaps. Not only is he one of the most high-profile actors in the industry, but one of the most marketable ones. When The Great One is scheduled to star in a movie, fans queue up for tickets. He is a box office cheatcode at this point.

Naturally, someone of his star power will be paid handsomely by producers. However, the question remains as to whether he is the actor with the highest net worth in the industry. If you want to find out whether that's true or not, read on to find out.

Dwayne Johnson has a staggering net worth of $820 million, but it only puts him at fourth on the list of Hollywood actors, past and present, with the highest net worth. However, when it comes to Hollywood actors who are currently active, no one has a higher value than the former WWE Champion.

Dwayne Johnson's thoughts on Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson's latest movie, Black Adam, is electrifying the box office like the man himself during his WWE career. He plays the titular anti-hero in the movie, and has given him a fantastic introduction into the DC Universe. The actor gave his thoughts on playing the character and revealed the approach the makers took.

“I have been saying for some time, there’s a new era in the DC Universe that’s about to begin. What I really meant by, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,’ is listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want. I’ve been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, ‘Hey, we hear you,’” Johnson added. “So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at. And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let’s build out.” [H/T CinemaBlend]

Dwayne Johnson's rise in Hollywood has been nothing short of meteoric. He continues to create waves in the box office like few others. Should he keep it up, we may see him surge up the net worth rankings as well.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes