Does Hulk Hogan hate a five-time WWE champion? Comments from his conversation with Logan Paul explored 

Hulk Hogan is one of the most respected figures in pro wrestling history and a lock on many people's Mount Rushmores of wrestling, The Hulkster has seen it all and done it all, and with that wealth of experience comes some hardships as well. Having crossed paths with many superstars, it's safe to say he has plenty of friends and enemies as well. But, does Hogan despise a beloved five-time WWE champion?

The five-time WWE champion we are discussing here is none other than Bret Hart. Having supposedly started in the business together, one would assume they were friends, but Hart has gone on record, blaming Hulk Hogan for "destroying his career." However, while that might be his narrative, Hogan stated on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast that his feelings for Hart are quite the opposite.

While discussing his status as one of the greatest of all time, Hulk Hogan admitted that there are a few haters out there. This prompted Logan's co-host, Mike Majlak to question if one of the haters was Bret Hart. Responding to the same, Hogan claimed that Hart hates everybody, whether it was him, Ric Flair, Vince McMahon, or some other person in the industry. However, he says that he personally, "loves Bret to death:"

"Bret hates everybody, Bret hates everyone. If it's not me, it's Flair, it's Vince. You know, "I'll never work for Vince again after what happened with my family," then he's back. It just never ends with him. I love Bret to death, I started with Bret," said Hulk Hogan [24:52- 25:08]

An interesting answer from Hogan, one that is a bit hard to decipher. Nevertheless, he has made his point clear. While Hart may have issues with him and several other legends, he has nothing but love for The Excellence of Execution.

Hulk Hogan has revealed the details of his current contract with WWE

As mentioned earlier, Hulk Hogan is a legend of the business. However, he hasn't been seen on WWE TV for quite a while. The last time he made an appearance was more than a year ago when he and Jimmy Hart kicked Raw is XXX, celebrating 30 years of the red brand. Considering his absence since then, many have wondered what his current status is with Stamford-based promotion.

Well, Hogan revealed it all on IMPAULSIVE, as he confirmed that he has signed a five-year nostalgia contract with WWE. The Hulkster is one of many legends who have signed such deals, allowing WWE to use his name, image, and likeness on merchandise. Additionally, the 71-year-old also stated he will serve as an ambassador for the company, and may even do some stuff for WrestleMania if necessary.

It would be great to see Hogan back on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Whether it's simply for a segment hyping up the fans, or for a bit part role in a match, it certainly would be a welcome surprise.

