Lita is one of the most popular female superstars in WWE history. She paved the way for the current crop of elite talent, making the entire world sit up and take notice of women's wrestling.

As such, fans always want to know the latest news surrounding Lita. This could be regarding her in-ring return (next week on RAW) or her dating life. She had multiple romantic partners back in the day, including several WWE Superstars like Matt Hardy and Edge.

At this moment in time, the former WWE Women's Champion is not married and doesn't have a husband. Her last known relationship was with CM Punk, whom she dated from late 2012 to September 2013, having got back together with him after their 2009-10 romance.

Lita's decision to stay single and unmarried is a personal life. She has devoted her life to other ventures, including music, surfing, animal charity, and now some part-time wrestling.

Lita's musical ventures and punk rock band

Lita is a keen punk rock fan and decided to channel her love for music into something productive. She formed The Luchagors, a punk rock band, in mid-2006 and debuted them at a rock n' wrestling event called Rock-N-Shock at The Masquerade in Atlanta. They released their debut CD called 'The Luchagors' on September 11, 2007.

In addition to The Luchagors, the four-time Women's Champion has also helped other music bands. She provided vocals to the song "From The Shadows" from Recognise, the debut album from English band JD & the FDCs. It was released in July of 2012, with the video coming out eight months later.

The WWE Hall of Famer was in a relationship with Luchagors bandmate Shane Morton. They began dating around the time her affair with Edge was all over WWE TV. The couple remained together for two years for breaking up, but their separation did not affect their relationship within the band. The Luchagors continued to operate before disbanding in 2014 due to financial issues.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes