How old is Lita? Exploring the Hall of Famer's life outside WWE

Lita (real name Amy Dumas) is considered one of the most influential women from WWE's Attitude Era. In addition to diverse wrestling skills and a unique personality, the Hall of Famer enamored fans with her signature red hair and low-waist cargo pants. Her return to RAW a couple of weeks ago sent the wrestling fraternity into a tizzy.

The multi-time women's champion was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 14, 1975. She was inspired to step into the squared circle after watching a match featuring Rey Mysterio on WCW. Shortly after, she began training in 1997 and debuted on ECW in 1999 alongside Danny Doring. A few years later, she made her first WWE appearance on Sunday Night Heat with Essa Rios.

While she teamed up with The Hardys, the 47-year-old incorporated her real-life punk-rock-inspired sense of fashion into her looks. The trio often donned cargo pants while Lita wore her iconic thong-revealing style, which became synonymous with the WWE Superstar.

Last year at Elimination Chamber, she went up against Becky Lynch in a dream match for the RAW Women's Championship. A year later, Lita came to The Man's aid when she was assaulted by Damage CTRL during a steel cage match.

However, it seems the two have been in cahoots following their appearance this week to challenge Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Lita was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 by her longtime on-screen rival Trish Stratus. The two befriended each other off-screen and have been inseparable ever since. Their friendship has grown over time, and they have partaken in many non-wrestling-related projects together.

Lita was the front woman for the rock band The Luchagors

While wrestling is a passion for many talents, it is not their sole constancy. In addition to being many athletes, their widespread interests and hobbies set them apart from the others. These include the likes of The Rock being a musician, Asuka being a hairstylist, and Shinsuke Nakamura, who is fond of surfing, to name a few.

Additionally, Lita was the vocalist for The Luchagors, a rock band she founded alongside Shane Morton. The name was inspired by a merger of the terms Lucha Libre and the gore genre of horror films. The band kick-started their career by playing local gigs in and around Atlanta, Georgia.

In 2007, they released their self-titled debut album produced by Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan. The band performed at the 2010 Minerva Music Festival and continued to tour on and off. They last played in July 2014.

Despite retiring from WWE in 2006, Lita makes sporadic appearances at varied televised events. When not in the wrestling ring, the multi-time women's champion travels with MacKenzie (aka The Kenz), her furry, four-legged companion.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes