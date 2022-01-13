It won't be long until we see Brie and Nikki Bella back competing inside the squared circle. The twins will be entering the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match on January 29, 2022.

Nikki has confirmed that she is now cleared to compete, sparking speculations that her Rumble entry could spark a full-time return. Her last WWE match came on a European tour in 2018 following the Evolution pay-per-view.

Then-RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Nikki in Bologna, Italy. Despite walking away from the ring in 2018, does Nikki Bella still work for WWE?

More recently, Nikki Bella and her sister Brie have been named WWE Ambassadors. They are considered public representatives and spokespersons for the company.

Nikki and Brie last competed together in a WWE on the October 8, 2018, episode of RAW. The twins teamed up with Ronda Rousey to defeat The Riott Squad.

Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie wanted to empower the women's division

In a recent interview, Nikki discussed the topic of equality in WWE and how women were not given a fair chance when they first joined the company:

Brie and Nikki shared a common vision of empowering the women's division.

"We needed to find a way to be treated like men and treated equally. That's what we wanted for the women. We wanted to empower the women. We were about everyone... The locker room was becoming so miserable because girls were working so hard on live events and getting to Raw or SmackDown and being so disappointed. They were losing their will and their hope. We were like, 'there needs to be a massive change here, this is not good," Nikki said.

Thankfully, some changes were made for the better, with the Women's Revolution starting in WWE in 2015.

In 2019, the uprising resulted in Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey becoming the first women to main-event WrestleMania. To this day, the momentum continues as women regularly headline weekly shows and pay-per-views in WWE.

