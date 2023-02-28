Does Otis have a disability? WWE's favorite heartthrob's little-known battle 

Otis is one of the funniest WWE Superstars one can currently witness on television. He might appear to be the happiest guy in the room, but everyone has their own hard-fought battles in life.

The one-half of The Alpha Academy has proved to be one of the most talented superstars when it comes to delivering entertainment. His current persona and storyline with Maximum Male Models have been an interesting part of the company's current product.

He has achieved incredible success as a professional wrestler, to say the least. However, he has always struggled in some key aspects of life.

Does Otis have a disability?

The answer can be considered yes. While he doesn't suffer from a major physical disability, he has struggled with dyslexia since childhood. For those unaware, dyslexia is a condition where a person faces difficulty understanding everyday things like words, sentences, grammar, and mathematics.

Uncensored Wrestling 🇮🇪 @Uncensored_WWE Congratulations to Otis!!!



Otis took to IG to reveal that he finished Pet Sematary, marking the first book he's ever read front to back.



Otis has had Bad Reading Dyslexia since Elementary School and WWE approached him a year and a half ago about getting into a reading class. Congratulations to Otis!!! Otis took to IG to reveal that he finished Pet Sematary, marking the first book he's ever read front to back. Otis has had Bad Reading Dyslexia since Elementary School and WWE approached him a year and a half ago about getting into a reading class. https://t.co/92uhD4moL7

The condition can also create difficulties in time and memory management, concentration, and communication. It is classified as a chronic neurological condition.

WWE Superstar Otis once opened up about his childhood struggles

It is fairly rare for public personalities to share details of the struggles they have been through in their childhood. However, the former NXT Superstar once shared some details of his little-known battles.

While speaking to Lilian Garcia on the Chasing Glory podcast, the former Money in the Bank winner was asked if he used to get picked on by other students in school. He also shared an incident where he stuttered while reading.

“Absolutely [got picked on at school]. I remember. The only time I would be in a decent class with history, where the teacher understood I have dyslexia and it really isn’t a term for it [but] I remember as a kid, the teacher goes ‘alright there, Otis, it is your turn to read’ and I am just stuttering, the kids laugh."

Thankfully, the current RAW Superstar didn't take much to heart and managed to find a great profession for himself. He is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining professional wrestlers around the globe.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes