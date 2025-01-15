  • home icon
  Does Penta have backstage heat in WWE? Exploring his status after RAW debut

Does Penta have backstage heat in WWE? Exploring his status after RAW debut

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jan 15, 2025 02:04 GMT
Penta made his WWE debut Monday on RAW on Netflix (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Penta made his WWE debut Monday on RAW on Netflix (Photo credit: WWE.com)

After weeks of speculation, Penta finally arrived in WWE and made his debut on RAW on Netflix. The former AEW star was Chad Gable's mystery opponent and dominated the leader of American Made to earn victory in his first appearance on the red brand.

After the show, reports surfaced online about Penta facing backstage heat mainly because his segment purportedly lasted longer than expected and forced WWE Creative to trim time from other segments.

Per the reports, some WWE talent weren't thrilled about him spending more time in the ring. However, PW Insider reported that there was no heat backstage. Instead, fellow RAW Superstars were 'happy' for his debut on the red brand.

"Among WWE talent spoken to, they claimed they didn’t hear any heat on Pénta after going too long in his debut last night on RAW. Most everyone were aware of what the moment meant to him and his family, and the roster was 'happy' for him," PW Insider posted on its account on X.
The hidden story behind JBL and a WWE writer

What is next for the former AEW star remains to be seen, but the expectation is that he will have a central role on Monday Night RAW in its Netflix era.

Rey Fenix shares excitement about Penta's RAW debut

Penta made his first RAW appearance on Monday and his victory over Chad Gable should help him build some momentum going forward.

WWE fans were thrilled to see him in the ring, while his brother Rey Fenix took to social media to share his excitement about his brother's debut on the main roster.

"Congratulations bro. Without a doubt MY FAVORITE FIGHTER! You deserve all the best for all you’ve worked for, the #1 FIGHTER. I am very proud to be your brother and see how you have achieved all your dreams, I LOVE YOU and FEAR," he wrote on a post on his Instagram account.

Rey Fenix is expected to leave AEW when his deal expires, and there are already reports about him signing with WWE and reuniting with his brother once he becomes a free agent. The two luchadors are considered one of the best tag teams in the wrestling business.

Edited by Harish Raj S
