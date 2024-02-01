Does Roman Reigns' wife ever attend his WWE matches? All we know about her televised appearances and more

Over the last few years, Roman Reigns has been the most dominant superstar in WWE. His 1200+ day reign as champion has solidified his legacy in the Stamford-based promotion. While many have tried to dethrone The Tribal Chief, none have succeeded.

This unmatched dominance showcased by Roman Reigns has also led to him becoming extremely popular. On the internet, fans are often interested in knowing more about Reigns. From what he eats to his workout schedule, fans are often keen on learning about the small and big details of the champion's life.

Among the many questions regularly asked about The Head of the Table, one common question many ponder upon is whether Reigns' wife, Galina Becker, attends his matches. The answer to this question is that while Galina isn't present ringside, she has often been spotted with Reigns backstage before and after his matches.

She has also been seen accompanying The Tribal Chief at Hall of Fame ceremonies. Roman Reigns and Galina Becker met for the first time in 2005. After dating for a long time, they got married in 2014. The couple reside in Tampa, Florida, and have six children.

Wrestling veteran says a RAW Superstar must face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins confronted Cody Rhodes and asked the latter to challenge him at WrestleMania 40. This promo by The Visionary added a new twist as many fans were convinced that no matter what, Rhodes would face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

However, after The American Nightmare told Rollins he would think about his offer, many are interested in knowing who Rhodes will choose. As per wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer, Rhodes should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. During an appearance on the Busted Open Podcast, Dreamer said:

"I thought Seth did an interesting job. Maintained my interest. It's a hard spot to be in because the fans did not want it. If you watched it, you start hearing them say 'No!' And then they start chanting 'Roman.' And then, Cody's reaction was like, 'Dude, this is the last thing I would have ever thought of.' And Seth made some excellent points and I kinda think this was just like a holding period because of everything that happened. It's a great way to get us go 'Hmm' and wait until Cody makes his announcement. I am in agreeance with you, it has to be Roman." [From 03:40 to 04:25]

While the prospect of a match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes always sounds exciting, the latter must face Reigns, given that's what the majority of the fans want to see. It will be interesting to see how WWE continues to progress with this story in the coming weeks.