Does The Rock hate John Cena in real life? Likely truth revealed

The Rock and John Cena are two of the greatest names to have ever stepped foot in WWE. They have had one of the greatest rivalries in the company and their relationship often remained chaotic in the Stamford-based promotion. However, The Great One's recent actions have caused fans to wonder whether he hates The Cenation Leader.

WWE recently released a promotional poster for the Elimination Chamber featuring John Cena, Rock & Travis Scott. What left fans buzzing was that The Final Boss removed Cena from the poster and uploaded it with only him and Scott in it. This move has raised a lot of eyebrows, and why not? Both superstars had a generational beef, after all.

However, their animosity does not extend beyond the wrestling realm. The Rock does not hate The Cenation Leader in real life. His recent act was purely a move from his WWE character as the 52-year-old tried to keep Kayfabe alive. There is no doubt that The Great One happens to be good friends with John Cena in real life.

Well, Rock did try to blur the lines between reality and fiction by showcasing his rift with the 16-time World Champion. Will this lead to a program between the two icons in WWE down the lines? It remains to be seen.

Why did John Cena once harbor hatred towards The Rock?

Pro wrestling is full of love and hatred, friendships and rivalries that mostly remain tied to the wrestling ring. However, sometimes, things extend beyond the ring and get personal. John Cena was involved in one such instance when he started to hate The Rock several years ago.

What was the matter? The People's Champion moved to Hollywood several years ago, and because of that, he used to appear in WWE sporadically. During that time, Cena was the face of the Stamford-based promotion. He strongly opposed The Rock for prioritizing his film career over pro wrestling.

The Cenation Leader felt that The People's Champ had no respect for the place where he had made a name for himself. This certainly kept John Cena on bad terms with The Rock. However, several years later, the former realized how wrong he was to see things from a single perspective.

Upon realizing his mistakes, he apologized to the 52-year-old and mended their relationship. The two icons are now very good friends.

