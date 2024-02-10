Does The Rock’s status in The Bloodline outrank Roman Reigns’? Analyzing how the WWE Champion might be forced to renounce his leadership

For the last three years, Roman Reigns has dominated WWE as The Tribal Chief. This title was conferred on him by Afa and Sika at the 2020 Hell in a Cell PLE. The WWE Champion was also given the Ula Falu, which he often wears on important occasions.

Due to being the Tribal Chief, many in the WWE Universe believed Roman Reigns held the highest rank in his family. However, that isn't the case. When WWE revealed The Bloodline family tree at the kick-off press conference for WrestleMania 40, The Rock's name had 'Seiuli' (High Chief) written under it.

The late King Malietoa Tanumafili II gave this title to The Rock in 2004. A proper ceremony had been conducted when The People's Champion visited Samoa that year. Apart from that, his contribution to promoting the island country has also earned him the respect of those living there.

Regarding Roman Reigns, as per Paul Heyman, being the Tribal Chief has nothing to do with his Samoan heritage. The Wiseman mentioned that when it comes to Reigns being Tribal Chief, it means the WWE Universe is the tribe, and Reigns is its chief.

"I always looked at him and thought, not in these words, but, ‘That’s the Tribal Chief.’ It’s not just a play on the Polynesian Islands or the Samoan Tribal Chief. I know a lot of people suspected at first that was me paying homage to Peter Maivia, you know, the Paramount High Samoan Chief. It’s not. The idea was the tribe is the WWE Universe and he’s The Tribal Chief of the entire WWE. Not of the Samoan Islands. He’s the Tribal Chief of the WWE Universe and he operates out of the Island of Relevancy," he said. [H/T eWrestlingNews]

Given this logic, it's fair to say that The Rock ultimately outranks Reigns regarding leadership. Another reason the former is ahead is that while his name was associated with High Chief at WrestleMania XL's press conference, Reigns' name never had Tribal Chief written anywhere near it.

WWE star makes bold statement on Roman Reigns

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match. Despite facing some threats, Reigns was able to defend his title with some help from Solo Sikoa.

However, days after losing to The Tribal Chief, Knight still seems to be in the mood to beat the former at some point.

During a recent appearance on a podcast, LA mentioned he needed to be champion, and for that, he had to beat Reigns.

"Look, for me, again, I never got into this to be a background player. I want to be the guy and in order to do that, I need to be the champion. I need to be the WWE Champion, 'THE guy.' Right now, I feel like Roman Reigns is holding that role. Some could say it's Seth Rollins, but I look at that streak that Roman Reigns is on and he's holding, and I want that."

Given Cody Rhodes will face Reigns at WrestleMania 40, there is no way LA Knight can face the latter at the same PLE. However, if Reigns retains his title at The Show of Shows, a future rivalry between him and Knight could be possible.

