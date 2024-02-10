LA Knight makes a bold statement on Roman Reigns just days after failing to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

LA Knight has made a bold statement regarding Roman Reigns, labeling him as "the guy."

Knight lost in a Fatal Four-Way Match involving Reigns, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton at the recently concluded Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. In the process, he once again failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Before this, he unsuccessfully challenged The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel 2023.

Speaking in an interview with In The Kliq podcast, The Megastar clarified that his eventual goal is to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"Look, for me, again, I never got into this to be a background player. I want to be the guy and in order to do that, I need to be the champion. I need to be the WWE Champion, 'THE guy.' Right now, I feel like Roman Reigns is holding that role. Some could say it's Seth Rollins, but I look at that streak that Roman Reigns is on and he's holding, and I want that," said Knight. [H/T: Fightful]

Diamond Dallas Page praised LA Knight and is a fan of him

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, DDP stated that he was impressed by Knight's performance at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

"I watched the whole show," DDP said. "It probably would have looked better in the back because of all the camera angles and everything, but I wanna hear the people, and I loved that show from top to bottom. From KO [Kevin Owens] and Logan Paul to the four-way dance, what those guys did, those four guys together. I've been loving LA Knight's ascension at 41 – that's when mine was, at 41, and the people are eating him up, man."

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Knight heading into WrestleMania XL.

Would you like to see LA Knight win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

