"The people are eating him up" – WWE legend is a huge fan of LA Knight (Exclusive)

LA Knight has been one of WWE's most popular superstars over the last year. In an exclusive interview, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) gave his thoughts on the SmackDown talent's rise to the top of the wrestling business.

DDP was 43 years old when he won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship for the first time at Spring Stampede 1999. Similarly, 41-year-old Knight has become a main-event player later in his career than most wrestlers.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, DDP praised the 2024 Royal Rumble event. He particularly enjoyed Knight's performance against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns:

"I watched the whole show," DDP said. "It probably would have looked better in the back because of all the camera angles and everything, but I wanna hear the people, and I loved that show from top to bottom. From KO [Kevin Owens] and Logan Paul to the four-way dance, what those guys did, those four guys together. I've been loving LA Knight's ascension at 41 – that's when mine was, at 41, and the people are eating him up, man." [4:01 – 4:43]

Royal Rumble also featured Jade Cargill's WWE in-ring debut. As a long-time fan of the former AEW star, DDP was not surprised when she used her incredible strength to eliminate Nia Jax:

"She did such a great job, but they all did. All the girls. Jade, I've known Jade for a long time now. The reaction she got was unbelievable. Nia Jax being back, and Becky Lynch. I mean, it was a great Rumble, and then we get to the men's Rumble. I was not amazed [when Jade Cargill eliminated Nia Jax]. That girl, she's exactly the way she looks. She is beautiful, and she is BADD, bad to the bone, and she is gonna be, in the business, a juggernaut." [5:14 – 5:54]

DDP watched the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble with several legends

Royal Rumble 2024 took place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. DDP was among the 48,044 people in attendance as Bayley and Cody Rhodes won the women's and men's Royal Rumble matches, respectively.

The 67-year-old watched the show alongside several legends, including Hulk Hogan, before attending the post-show press conference:

"I was sitting with the legends, Larry Zbyszko, Brian Blair, Hulk Hogan, Dory Funk Jr., and Barry Windham," DDP said. "I was hanging with a bunch of guys that I came up with, and then they asked me to go sign some autographs, and after I signed the autographs, they wanted me to go downstairs and do something. I said, 'Well, I wanna go to the press conference.' I wanted to go see my buddy Chris Van Vliet. I walked up to him, sat down next to him, [and] he goes, 'How did you get back here?!' I just talked my way in." [3:28 – 4:00]

In the same interview, DDP explained how Cody Rhodes played a part in his unexpected WWE press conference appearance.

