DDP explains why he attended WWE's Royal Rumble press conference (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently disclosed details about his impromptu appearance at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble press conference.

Shortly after the event went off the air, reporters gathered backstage to interview Triple H and Royal Rumble winners Bayley and Cody Rhodes. During Rhodes' segment, DDP surprisingly appeared and asked his close friend a question.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, DDP said he did not expect to attend the media gathering:

"I had no idea, first of all, I was going to ask a question. I was just coming in because when Cody won and then he grabbed the mic and he talked to the people after it went off the air, it moved me, and I wanted to get down to catch him when he's coming out of the Gorilla Position [backstage area], but I can't find an elevator. It won't go to the bottom floor for some reason now." [10:15 – 10:41]

Diamond Dallas Page watched the event alongside several legends, including Barry Windham and Hulk Hogan. When Rhodes' post-show promo ended, the WWE Hall of Famer wanted to congratulate the Royal Rumble winner:

"So, I got up, he's still talking, he finished, and I walked right through all the people, which is up probably 200, 300 seats," DDP continued. "[Fans said] 'Oh my God, oh my God, DDP!' and I'm just walking, bee-lining, to get to the ring on his way back to Gorilla. People were freaking out, it was so much fun, but I was a man on a mission, and I got to the railing." [10:42 – 11:09]

The WCW legend then hopped over the railing to see Rhodes, who invited him to the press conference:

"I just jumped over it [the railing] at 68 years old!" DDP added. "We just hugged each other, man, for like a minute. It was powerful. He goes, 'Hey, you wanna go to the press conference?' I'm like, 'Yeah, sure, my buddy Chris Van Vliet's there.' And when I sat down there next to Chris, they handed me a mic, they go, 'You've got the first question.' I had no idea what I'm gonna say!" [11:14 – 11:50]

DDP has a long history with Cody Rhodes

The 2024 Royal Rumble took place in St. Petersburg, Florida, an area synonymous with Cody Rhodes' late father, Dusty.

DDP, a friend of the Rhodes family for decades, recalled how he asked Cody to sum up his emotions after his second consecutive Rumble win:

"I really don't have a question, but when I listened to him [Cody Rhodes] on his opening talk to everybody and how people maybe lost him. There's people who have been there from day one that were believers, and there's people who fall off and come back and maybe they've hitched on over this last year, but it opened up the deal that I've been there the whole time. The only [people] who was there longer than I was was Dusty, his sister Teil, and his mother Michelle." [11:51 – 12:28]

Cody Rhodes pointed at Roman Reigns after his Royal Rumble win, seemingly confirming he wanted to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40. However, following The Rock's appearance on the February 2 episode of SmackDown, he now looks set to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins instead.

