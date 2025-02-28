Does The Rock have a twin brother? All you need to know

The Rock is one of the biggest names in WWE history. He is famous as both a Hollywood icon and a professional wrestler. His success comes from his family's rich wrestling history. The Anoa'i family has produced several wrestling icons, which often makes fans wonder if The Final Boss has a twin brother.

Well, The Rock does not have a twin brother, but he does have a half-brother named Curtis Bowles Johnson. Their dad, Rocky Johnson, had kids from two marriages. Curtis was born in his first marriage to Una Sparks, while Dwayne Johnson was born in his second marriage to Ata Maivia.

Bowles Johnson has remained in the background for the majority of the years. However, he was acknowledged in WWE during Rocky Johnson's Hall of Fame ceremonial speech. Curtis also made headlines when he shared a few words honoring his father after the wrestling icon passed away in 2020.

He revealed that Rocky Johnson was an inspirational figure in his life, and why not? After all, the WWE legend was his father behind the wrestling ring. Even when The Rock was not a big star, he belonged to the legendary wrestling family. His success undoubtedly made their legacy even more prominent worldwide.

After The Brahma Bull, stars such as Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa have upheld the family's rich wrestling tradition.

How many cousins of The Rock work in WWE?

The Rock is a part of the legendary Anoa'i family that has widely contributed to the wrestling industry all over the generations. Over the years, many of The People's Champ's cousins have stepped foot in WWE. Fans often wonder how many of them are currently in the Stamford-based promotion.

One of his most famous cousins is Roman Reigns. He has arguably reached a level of success in WWE similar to The Rock. His cousins, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso, have taken the family legacy to new heights. Meanwhile, rising stars like Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are making their mark.

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa also deserve a special mention, and why not? They are part of Rock's extended family and joined WWE last year. They have been trying to make a significant impact in WWE by crafting the rich legacy of the Samoan dynasty.

Will the WWE Universe see more members of the Anoa'i family stepping into the Stamford-based promotion? It remains to be seen.

