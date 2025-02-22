The Rock made an earth-shaking appearance on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, where he confronted Cody Rhodes. Upon his arrival, The Final Boss made a surprising offer to The American Nightmare, offering him a chance to become what looked to be Rock's corporate champion.

However, one of the key questions on fans' minds during tonight's show was: Does The Rock own WWE? Or is The Final Boss the owner of the Stamford-based promotion? The answer is no. However, the Hollywood star still holds a significant position in the company internationally. When World Wrestling Entertainment merged with TKO, The Rock attained a position on the TKO Board of Directors.

Now that both TKO and WWE operate under a single umbrella, The Rock is a sort of authority figure in Stamford-based promotion. Even in his Final Boss character, The Great One has attempted to misuse his power on television previously, most notably at WrestleMania last year, when he threatened to fire a referee if he made a ringside count-out.

All of this confirms that The Rock is not the true owner of WWE, but he does hold an influential position as a member of TKO's Board of Directors. Nonetheless, his recent SmackDown appearance has sent shockwaves across the internet.

This unforeseen twist has infiltrated new energy into The Road to WrestleMania 41, making Elimination Chamber 2025 an even more exciting premium live event to watch out for.

Will The Rock be part of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Following The Rock's latest appearance on SmackDown, a primary question arises: Will he be part of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE or not? The answer is yes. Following SmackDown, the Triple H-led promotion officially declared that The Rock would be part of the event.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes is also slated for a segment on the show, where he will answer The Final Boss and disclose whether he wants to become a corporate champion or not. The addition of this segment has caused mixed reactions among fans online, as many believe it could set up a Rock vs. Rhodes match at WrestleMania 41 if Cody declines The People's Champion’s offer.

In this scenario, the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match could feel pointless, as its purpose is to determine Cody’s WrestleMania opponent. However, this might become irrelevant if The Rock steps into that role instead.

For answers to these questions, the WWE Universe will have to wait until March 1, 2025, when the Elimination Chamber PLE takes place in Toronto. Regardless, the addition of this segment to the upcoming PLE has already generated major interest among fans and created significant hype for the event.

