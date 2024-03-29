Does Tiffany Stratton have real-life heat with former WWE star? 

Over the past few months, WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton has been riding on the edge of success due to an immense rise in her popularity in the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old recently faced criticism from former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke, also known as Ash by Elegance, who is currently associated with TNA Wrestling. This led to many fans believing that Stratton might have real-life heat with Ash.

However, that does not seem to be the case, as Ash broke her silence through her official X/Twitter account, stating that the shots she fired at Tiffany were a character and gimmick work and there are no real-life issues between them. The former WWE Superstar even marked fans as ruthless who criticized her for character work when she fired shots at Tiffany Stratton.

"Y’all r ruthless! It’s called CHARACTER! But clearly everything is taken so seriously! If U know 'Ash by Elegance' U would know she is self centered- if U know ME, personally, U know I give mad props 2 Tiff for all her work & what she’s accomplished! Sad I have to explain this!" Ash by Elegance shared.

Check out her tweet below:

However, despite this clarification, fans pointed out the dissimilarities between the two stars, stating that both are currently working with different promotions. It will be intriguing to see whether The Buff Barbie will respond to this ongoing fiasco on social media or not.

Will Tiffany Stratton will be part of WWE WrestleMania XL?

Tiffany Stratton last wrestled on WWE SmackDown on March 8, 2024, where she secured a win against Mia Yim in a singles bout. However, despite receiving immense love from the crowd, Stratton's status for WrestleMania XL is still up in the air. Moreover, there are no reports or rumors surrounding the participation of The Buff Barbie at The Show of Shows this year.

However, the Stamford-based company still has a small window of opportunity to book the 24-year-old star in a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The potential scenario could unfold in the upcoming episode of the blue brand, where Jade Cargill is scheduled to make her first appearance as a SmackDown Superstar.

If Tiffany Stratton confronts or interrupts the former AEW star upon her arrival, then this might lead to a singles showdown between the two superstars at WrestleMania XL. A match between The Buff Barbie and Cargill will indeed be something that could provide an action-packed contest for the WWE Universe.

