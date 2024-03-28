"She loves to steal everyone’s moves & gimmicks" - Ex-WWE star fires a major shot at Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton has been one of the most over WWE stars in recent times, especially after her performance in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. A former star fired major shots at The Buff Barbie and accused her of stealing moves and gimmicks.

Earlier this year, Dana Brooke, aka Ash By Elegance, debuted in TNA Wrestling. The popular star was released from WWE last year following the merger with UFC.

Today, Ash made a shocking claim about Tiffany Stratton on X (formerly Twitter). She replied to a fan comment in which she claimed that Stratton is a knockoff and stole other stars' moves and gimmicks:

"Funny thing is I’ve been doing it for years & she loves to steal everyone’s moves & gimmicks … knock off Barbie… -"

Expand Tweet

It's uncertain as to why Elegance would fire a shot against The Buff Barbie out of the blue. It will be interesting to see if Stratton replies to these allegations.

Tiffany Stratton wants to face major WWE star at WrestleMania XL

Tiffany Stratton rose to the top out of nowhere after The Buff Barbie returned to the developmental brand following an injury. After headlining No Mercy 2023 against Becky Lynch, Stratton was bound to move to WWE's main roster in no time.

After arriving on Friday Night SmackDown, she started to stack wins in singles competitions and even slapped Bianca Belair ahead of Elimination Chamber in Perth. However, the two haven't gotten in the ring for a one-on-one match.

During a conversation on Gorilla Position, The Buff Barbie revealed that she would like to have a singles match against The EST of WWE at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia.

Expand Tweet

However, it might be unlikely at this given time, as Belair is currently involved in a storyline with Bayley and Naomi against Damage CTRL. It will be interesting to see what both stars will do in Philadelphia.

What are your thoughts on Tiffany Stratton? Sound off!

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you want Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion