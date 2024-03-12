"We would tear the house down" - Tiffany Stratton ready to face record-breaking WWE champion at WrestleMania XL

Tiffany Stratton's run on WWE's main roster has been fabulous thus far. The 24-year-old star has impressed everyone with her athletic skills and charismatic presence inside the square circle.

The Buff Barbie is currently undefeated on SmackDown. While she isn't scheduled to compete at WrestleMania XL as of this writing, the 24-year-old has issued a challenge to Bianca Belair for a showdown at The Show of Shows.

Last year, The EST of WWE returned from an injury and immediately attacked Damage CTRL. Unfortunately, her plans for WrestleMania XL changed drastically when Charlotte Flair got injured. Currently, the talented wrestler has been brewing a feud with Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown.

However, the rising rookie has gotten the upper hand on different occasions. Speaking on Gorilla Position, Stratton was asked what she would like to do at The Showcase of The Immortals in Philadelphia and said she's ready to face the former WWE Women's Champion.

"I think Bianca [Belair] and I would tear the house down if it were me and her in a singles match. I think Bianca Belair, bring it [on]! Like, let's go, this WrestleMania. I'm ready in four weeks. Sure, I would love to wrestle Bianca. You know, I've slapped her a couple of times, and she slapped me back. So, I think there is a little bit of a feud brewing there. And we'll see if she confronts me next SmackDown," said Stratton.

Bianca Belair is the longest-reigning (420 days) Women's Champion of the modern era in the Stamford-based promotion. She achieved the coveted feat last year.

Bianca Belair names two popular WWE Superstars for a match at WrestleMania XL

Bianca Belair is one of the most successful in-house talents from WWE's developmental brand. The EST boasts a perfect record at WrestleMania, having beaten the likes of Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Asuka in past editions of the showpiece event. The 34-year-old would look to extend her spotless run at WrestleMania this April.

Speaking on Gorilla Position, Bianca Belair declared she is ready to face either Jade Cargill or Tiffany Stratton at The Showcase of The Immortals.

"I'm hoping I can be there physically, not just like on the poster, but Jade Cargill's name is coming up. I've been seeing Tiffany's name come up. Because we've been going back and forth. So I think the possibilities are endless," said Belair. [1:15 - 1:28]

It will be interesting to see if Belair and Stratton get their hands on each other at WrestleMania XL.

