Does Tyson Fury want to work with WWE after Clash at the Castle?

Tyson Fury could be on his way to the WWE after several appearances at Clash at the Castle. The Gypsy King is a two WBC Heavyweight Champion and one of the greats in boxing.

Along with boxing, Fury has been a long-time fan of WWE. He also wrestled former Universal Champion Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019. During the press conference after Clash at the Castle, Tyson Fury joined Triple H and Drew McIntyre.

He was asked if he would like to join WWE on a full-time basis. The Gypsy King stated that he has fights lined up for the next few years. However, he is open to it in the future.

"At the moment, I'm a heavyweight world champion and I have plenty of fights that I have to take in the next few years, but I really have a passion for WWE, as you saw me at Crown Jewel and here and a couple of other events," Fury said. "Never say never, let's just say, Triple H is here and I'd definitely be open to it in the future for sure."

Tyson Fury could challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

At WWE Clash at the Castle, Tyson Fury had a front-row seat to watch Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed Universal Championship. After Reigns' win, Fury walked into the ring and faced off with The Tribal Chief before the latter left.

The Gypsy King even played a part in the match as he knocked out Austin Theory when the latter was set to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. This led to huge cheers from the fans in attendance.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently speculated on whether the WBC Heavyweight Champion could face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel this year for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

''They had spent a long time building up a McIntyre vs. Fury match and this interaction seemed to end any thought of it. Right after McIntyre lost, Fury jumped in for a face-off with Reigns. I figured that was Saudi Arabia on 11/5, and with that, it made all the sense in the world for Reigns to win. But that isn’t the case. Fury has said when he’s done boxing he wants to come to WWE and that match could take place, but not this soon,'' noted Meltzer.

The last time Tyson Fury stepped foot in the squared circle was Crown Jewel 2019 in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This year's Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2022, in Riyadh. This will be WWE's eighth show in Saudi Arabia under a ten-year partnership.

What do you make of Tyson Fury potentially stepping into the WWE ring once again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha