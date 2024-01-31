Does WWE have ‘another Paul Heyman’ in the making? Analyzing comparisons and more 

Paul Heyman is often imitated but never duplicated. The Wiseman is widely considered to be one of the greatest minds in the business. His ability to identify talent has always been second to none. From CM Punk to Roman Reigns, Heyman has managed a litany of current and former champions.

That being said, it seems WWE is looking to have a former champion follow in the footsteps of Heyman. The superstar in question is none other than MVP. The former United States Champion is currently managing Omos on the main roster.

MVP had previously guided The Hurt Business to mid-card, singles, and world title glory. Under his mentorship, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin emerged as a dominant faction on WWE RAW during the pandemic.

While calling MVP 'another Paul Heyman in the making' may be a stretch, there’s no denying that the former has the requisite mic skills and mindset to turn his clients into champions and premium live event headliners.

Omos last appeared at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024. He entered the Men’s Rumble match at number 21. The Nigerian Giant eliminated one superstar before he was eliminated former multi-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for Omos and MVP in 2024.

What did MVP say about Paul Heyman at Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez premiere?

MVP continued to sing praises of Paul Heyman. The first-ever IWGP Intercontinental Champion credits the ECW mastermind for his success in WWE. MVP recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet about how much Heyman means to him and his career during the red carpet premiere of Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez.

“Well, you know Paul Heyman has been an extremely influential figure in my career. He said publicly and privately, he said 'I didn’t bring you here to compete with me. I brought you here to replace me.' And that’s praise from Caesar," MVP said. [H/T Ringside News]

It remains to be seen if MVP and Heyman will cross paths in 2024.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here