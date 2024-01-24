Does WWE have a backup plan if Seth Rollins can't fight at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the aftermath of injury

Seth Rollins has found himself in big soup at that time of the year when no one wants to be in any kind of trouble. Last week on RAW, the workhorse champion got injured during his title defense against Jinder Mahal.

This past Monday on RAW, Rollins opened the show to address the WWE Universe. He claimed he had a major knee injury. However, at the end of the segment, he promised everyone he would make it to WrestleMania as the Heavyweight Champion, irrespective of his injury status. But what if Seth Rollins doesn't make it to WrestleMania XL?

As of now, it is reported that Seth Rollins vs CM Punk will take place at Mania for the World Heavyweight Championship. Assuming Punk wins the Royal Rumble and Rollins doesn't recover in time, we could have multiple scenarios that could be top-notch.

First things first, Rollins will have to vacate his World Heavyweight Championship. CM Punk has already locked horns with multiple superstars on RAW like Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. Apart from them, Gunther and Shinsuke Nakamura would love a World Championship shot, with Senior Money in the Bank Damian Priest also waiting in the wings.

WWE could do a situation where Punk would be a guaranteed challenger to the title because of winning the Royal Rumble. The second challenger could come from the Elimination Chamber. Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Shinsuke Nakamura, and two more superstars could battle inside the Elimination Chamber to earn the right to headline WrestleMania.

The winner would face the Second City Saint for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. This could leave us with possibilities like Punk vs Drew, Punk vs Gunther, Punk vs Nakamura, or Punk vs any of the two other superstars, with Senior Money in the Bank who could cash in at any time making it a triple threat.

WWE Hall of Famer gives his verdict on Seth Rollins' return

Seth Rollins is currently the talk of the town and not for the right reasons. Due to his unfortunate injury during the prime end of the WWE season, fans are worried and are trying to predict if there is any chance he will make it back in time.

A certain WWE Hall of Famer feels Seth Rollins will make it back. Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Legend Mark Henry believes Rollins is a warrior and will come back for WrestleMania XL in time.

"Yes [I think Seth will be at WrestleMania]. Seth is a soldier, a warrior in every sense of the word and he's willing to sacrifice his body for the business of pro wrestling and it'll look somber and it'll look like he's gonna hand that title over but you're a 'gosh darn idjit' as Yosemite Sam would say, if you think that's gonna happen. He will risk bodily harm for the business. Seth Rollins is gonna suck it up," said Mark Henry.

We hope Rollins makes it in time for WrestleMania XL. The World Heavyweight Champion has been top-notch all year and deserves to be present at the greatest event in the industry.

