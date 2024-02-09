Does WWE have no plans for Seth Rollins? Exploring WrestleMania 40 opponent if not Cody Rhodes

Later today, Cody Rhodes will reveal which WWE World Champion he will face at WrestleMania 40 in April, with many fans hoping that he chooses to go after Roman Reigns to finish his story.

If Cody does indeed take on the Tribal Chief once again, then where does that leave the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who has been campaigning to have Rhodes to face him at Mania.

One star who certainly thinks he deserves to not only face Seth Rollins but also be the current World Heavyweight Champion is Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman has been angry at everyone around him in recent months, with the former WWE Champion believing that if it weren't for factors outside of his control he would be the champion.

Another popular name that many members of the WWE Universe would love to see Seth Rollins go up against at the Grandest Stage of Them All is Sami Zayn. Currently, Zayn's road to WrestleMania looks unclear but could have a destination for the World Heavyweight Championship if Cody chooses to go up against Roman.

Sami Zayn is ready to be a champion in WWE

This past Monday on RAW, fans got a taste of Sami Zayn's mindset and what he hopes to achieve in 2024.

Speaking to Jackie Redmond on RAW, the former member of The Bloodline stated that he is done with being considered an underdog, with him determined to capture gold this year.

"In the ring, I'll fight like an underdog, I'll fight like an underdog every single night, no I will give 100 percent in me like its life or death because for me, it is life or death but if I'm not alive in there, I might as well be dead. So I will fight like an underdog but I am not an underdog anymore, I am a contender now. I am a contender who will be a champion."

Expand Tweet

During his successful career in World Wrestling Entertainment, one major achievement that has always eluded Sami Zayn is world championship gold.

If the company does indeed choose to have him go after one of the two world titles this year then you can be sure that the fans will be there with him every step of the way.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE