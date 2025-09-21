Does WWE star AJ Lee have kids?

AJ Lee finally made her WWE in-ring return at Wrestlepalooza 2025 in the mixed tag team match alongside her husband, CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Lee and Punk clinched a big win over the power couple at the Indianapolis PLE. Fans enjoyed seeing the former Divas Champion back in action after a decade. AJ Lee is married to CM Punk, and they have been together since 2013, when they started dating. Many fans wonder whether Lee has kids. The answer is no; the former Divas Champion does not have a biological child. However, she considers Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade her wrestling daughters. Moreover, Lee and The Best in the World have a dog named Larry, whom they love like their kid.Seth Rollins' next WWE match revealed after loss to AJ Lee and CM PunkFollowing his loss to Lee and The Second City Saint, the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, faced off against the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who defended his title in the main event against Drew McIntyre.With the face-off, the Stamford-based promotion has officially announced the champion vs. champion match for the Crown Jewel Title at the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event next month.Meanwhile, AJ Lee could continue her singles feud with Becky Lynch and possibly challenge The Man for her Women's Intercontinental Championship, setting up a rivalry that might lead to their title match at the next premium live event or an upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.That said, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the former Divas Champion, as the WWE RAW women's division is extremely stacked with talents like Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, the newly crowned Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, and more.