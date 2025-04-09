Does WWE star Charlotte Flair have a kid?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the WWE’s biggest superstars. The Queen is currently part of the SmackDown roster and has been involved in a heated feud with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. The duo are set to lock horns at WrestleMania 41 with the women’s title on the line.

Last week, on the blue brand show, Stratton and Flair reportedly went off-script during a promo battle, mentioning their private lives. Tiffy took shots at The Queen’s history of failed marriages and mentioned her past divorces by saying she was “0-3,” which sparked a buzz online.

Fans often take an interest in knowing more about their favorite superstar’s personal lives, especially about their family. While this may not be a positive feature, it is one of the pitfalls of being a celebrity. The Queen’s failed marriages have been highlighted lately and some even wondered if Charlotte Flair has a kid - The answer is no.

Though Flair had been married thrice, she never had a baby. However, in 2021, there were rumors about Flair’s potential pregnancy with her third husband, Andrade, but the 39-year-old superstar’s team debunked it soon after it gained prominence.

Ric Flair reacts to Charlotte Flair and Stratton's controversial segment on SmackDown

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Charlotte Flair’s father, the legendary Ric Flair reflected on his daughter’s controversial promo battle against WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, calling her second only to himself.

The Nature Boy expressed that though he has a lot to say, he wants to remain silent as it's a bit sensitive. Furthermore, Ric praised his daughter’s hard work and dedication, revealing he could not even do half of the things she does, and said Charlotte is the best female wrestler in the world until she decides to retire.

“I have an opinion, but I don’t really want to voice it. I can say this, it’s very sensitive. I didn’t like it, but wrestling is wrestling. I hate when they use me, but Charlotte said it right, you think that’s the first time hearing my name? I want to clarify this. She is ten times the athlete that I am. So much better of a worker than I ever was. I can’t do half the things that she does. It’s not like she’s 5’2” and 103 pounds. She’s 5’11 and weighs 145 pounds. She works so hard. Undertaker said it best, ‘The Queen came back and regained her crown.’ She deserves it. She’ll be the best worker in the business, female, until the day she decides to retire,” he said. [H/T - Fightful]

With the heat between Flair and Tiffany rising each week, and WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how this storyline unfolds in the coming days.

