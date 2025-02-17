Does WWE star Chelsea Green have any kids?

Chelsea Green has been significantly impactful since her sensational return to WWE at the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. The Hot Mess became the inaugural Women’s United States Champion by defeating Michin in the finals of the tournament.

Green has established her presence with her comedic heel character and Piper Niven as her sidekick. Her popularity attracts a large fanbase, and spectators often want to learn more about their favorite stars’ personal lives.

One of the most frequently asked questions about Green concerns her husband and whether she has a child. The Hot Mess is married to former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder (also known as Matt Cardona). They had been dating since early 2017 and got married on New Year’s Eve in 2021 in Las Vegas. Many wonder if the SmackDown superstar has any children; the answer is 'no.' Chelsea Green has no children as of 2025.

Why did Chelsea Green put a pause on having children?

Last year, while speaking on the Lightweights Podcast, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green revealed that she and Matt Cardona were planning to have children, but they decided to pause after WWE rehired The Hot Mess.

The 33-year-old SmackDown star shared that she and Cardona intended to have kids in 2022 when they traveled to Italy, which coincided with her rehire by the Stamford-based promotion when Triple H called her. They decided to postpone having a child. Chelsea said she didn’t want to miss the ride on a couch with her newborn while knowing she could have done something in the industry.

It seems Green’s plan is working, as she has been climbing the ranks each passing week. With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, it remains to be seen what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for her in the coming months.

