Chelsea Green put a pause on life-altering personal decision after WWE hired her

Chelsea Green had to pause a major personal decision because she was hired by WWE.

Chelsea shocked a lot of people when she made her WWE return at the 2023 Royal Rumble match. Since then, there has been no looking back for her as she has had one of the best years of her career. She won her first title in WWE last year and has been one of the most consistent performers on RAW every week.

Speaking on the Lightweights podcast, Chelsea Green revealed that she and Matt Cardona planned to have kids, but that decision was put on hold when WWE hired her.

“So, we were actually we had planned to start having kids in September of 2022 and I got hired in October 2022. We were going on a trip to Italy and we’re like ‘you know what, this would be the perfect time' like we’re in a great place. He’s thriving on the Indies. I’m doing well on the Indies but it’s not like a salary that I can’t cut from our life. It’s not anything crazy that I’m making and I’m kind of just doing it to get back to WWE and nobody’s really calling me so, let’s like kind of start thinking about having a baby and then it was like right before we went to Italy that I talked to Triple H and he asked me to come back," said Green.

She continued:

"So, now we’ve put a pause on it because I want to ride this out, you know, like I want to ride out……I would hate to have a baby and be sitting with my newborn on the couch watching Matt [Cardona] do something that I knew I could have done, like I want to make sure I do the things that the opportunities that I’m given I do them. I take them I do them as best I can and then I’ll have no regrets but that could be in six months, that could be in two years, who knows, but I mean I’m almost 33 so let’s go!” [55:45 – 57:15]

Chelsea Green opened up on how she felt when WWE didn't initially hire her

Prior to joining WWE, Chelsea Green did some motion capture work for a WWE video game several years ago. She did the motion capture for several female stars' entrances, such as Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Valhalla. However, this wasn't enough for her to get signed by the company.

During the same podcast episode, Green mentioned that she was "down in the dumps" when WWE didn't hire her.

“I did I actually was really like down in the dumps because they had not hired me yet and I thought that I should be hired should’ve been hired three years before that.”

It's great to see that Chelsea Green's career has come a long way, and she has a bright future ahead of her.

What are your thoughts on Chelsea Green's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Lightweights podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE