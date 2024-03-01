Chelsea Green points out WWE didn't hire her at first; says how it changed her

Chelsea Green highlighted that she wasn't hired by WWE initially and pointed out how it changed her.

Ever since her return to WWE, Chelsea Green has been one of the most entertaining stars on the roster. She always manages to get a reaction from the crowd with her onscreen antics. Needless to say, 2023 was a great year for Green, who won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Sonya Deville. However, the road to WWE wasn't a quick one for her.

Prior to joining WWE, Green did motion captures for WWE 2K video games, where she did motion captures for Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Valhalla amongst others. However, she wasn't hired by WWE in her present capacity until later.

During a recent episode of the Lightweights podcast, Green was asked if she dreamt about being in WWE at that time. Green mentioned that she was upset because the Stamford-based promotion didn't hire her.

“I did I actually was really like down in the dumps because they had not hired me yet and I thought that I should be hired should’ve been hired three years before that”

Green then continued to say that her dream of joining WWE didn't happen for nearly a decade but also mentioned that it opened doors to several other opportunities that wouldn't have been possible had she signed with the company earlier.

"Every time that someone gave me just like a little sliver of WWE, I thought that was it. I thought I’m going to be the next Nikki and Brie Bella, you know, but it never happened. It didn’t happen for almost 10 years later that’s the crazy thing, but I think that’s kind of what made my story unique is that this whole journey has led me to do things that I would have never been able to do had I been in WWE in 2015. I wouldn’t have been a stunt double. I wouldn’t have gone to and worked with Kira or Taya Valkyrie on Lucha Underground. I mean there’s so many things the list goes one of things that I was handed because I was not in WWE yet." [4:30 - 6:00]

You can watch the podcast here below:

Adam Pearce is proud of Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green has come a long way in her career. Recently she reshared a decade-old tweet that she posted where she had stated that she was about to wrap up her wrestling training and was coming for WWE.

Given that she had accomplished her goal, Adam Pearce responded to the tweet by saying that he was proud of her.

"I’m proud of you."

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Green continues to be her entertaining self which means that the future is only bright for the young star.

What are your thoughts on Chelsea Green's comments? Sound off in the comments section below!

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE