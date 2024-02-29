WWE official sends message to Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green is currently one of the most entertaining characters on the WWE roster. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently sent a message to the female superstar on social media.

On the latest edition of the red brand, Chelsea Green locked horns against Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match. The latter destroyed The Hot Mess to score a dominant win. Before the match, Green cut a promo stating she would have won the Last Chance Battle Royal last week, and thus, the Elimination Chamber match had Adam Pearce not added Raquel to the match.

The former Impact Knockouts Champion took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier today, to reshare a 10-year-old social media post. The 32-year-old had pointed out that she only had one month of wrestling training left and claimed that she was coming for WWE. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, who is often seen having altercations with Green, responded to the tweet, stating he was proud of the WWE Superstar.

You can check the tweet below:

Chelsea Green opens up about her WWE return

Green broke her wrist, for a second time, during a Survivor Series qualifying match on her SmackDown debut in November 2020. The former Impact Knockouts Champion was supposed to win the fatal four-way match.

However, the planned finish was changed, and Liv Morgan secured the win to earn a spot on Team SmackDown. After months of inactivity, Chelsea Green was released from her WWE contract.

The WWE Superstar returned to the Stamford-based promotion during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. Speaking on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Green opened up about her conversation with Triple H before her WWE return.

"I said, I just want to come back. I don't care what you do with me. Because at that point I didn't. I just wanted stability and to be back. And I knew that if they gave me the opportunity that I felt I deserved in the first run, I could prove to them. I didn't know how and they had no idea. And then I think that it was like well, I mean, we've got her she signed why don't we just use her in the Rumble and we'll go from there?"

You can watch the video below:

Green and Piper Niven lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on the December 18, 2023, edition of SmackDown. With her tag team partner reportedly out injured, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the Canadian superstar.

