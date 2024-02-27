Former champion currently dealing with injury amid absence from WWE - Reports

A former WWE champion is reportedly dealing with an injury amid absence from the Stamford-based company. The name in question is Piper Niven.

The 32-year-old's last in-ring appearance was in a tag team match against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on the January 29 edition of RAW. Niven has been absent from WWE television since then, whereas her tag team partner, Chelsea Green, continues to be a regular feature. The latter even participated in the Last Chance Battle Royal on the go-home RAW for Elimination Chamber last week.

According to recent reports from Fightful, Niven has been absent from television as she sustained a hand injury last month. It was noted that the former Women's Tag Team Champion might have broken her hand.

WWE Superstar reveals inspiration behind ring name

Piper Niven has had an interesting history with ring names. She was one of the performers to get a new name following their move from NXT to the main roster. However, the former 24/7 Champion got her name back after returning from hiatus due to illness.

After spending several years on the independent scene, competing under the in-ring name Viper, Niven had her first match inside the WWE ring in 2017 as a part of the inaugural Mae Young Classic. It was the first time she used the name Piper Niven.

Niven continued using her current name after she was signed with NXT UK in 2019. However, upon her call-up to the main roster in June 2021, she was introduced as Doudrop. The name did not go down well with wrestling fans, and she eventually went back to being called Piper Niven during her return at Royal Rumble 2023.

A fan recently took to X to ask the WWE Superstar about the inspiration behind her last name, Niven. The latter responded to the tweet by revealing that the name belonged to her stepfather:

"It’s my Dads (stepdad but he raised me so I consider him my real dad) name, it’s usually passed down through the family as a middle name so I decided to take it on as my stage name to keep it going. It’s a very old name that means little saint😇," she wrote.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven had an impressive run as the Women's Tag Team Champions before losing the titles to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on the December 18, 2023, edition of SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if the two reunite following Niven's return or if both go their separate ways in search of individual success.

