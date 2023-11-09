Current champion reveals interesting reason behind WWE stage name

A current champion has revealed the unique reason for their stage name in WWE.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championship on the July 17 edition of RAW. The duo defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the titles, but their reign was short-lived as Deville suffered a torn ACL and will be out of action with the injury for several more months.

Green held a talent audition following the injury to find a new tag team partner. However, Piper Niven decided to finally return from her WWE hiatus and named herself as Chelsea's new partner. The former Impact star and Niven remain the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

A wrestling fan asked Niven where her unique WWE stage name originated from today on social media. She disclosed that the name comes from her stepfather and is a very old name that means "little saint."

"It’s my Dads (stepdad but he raised me so I consider him my real dad) name, it’s usually passed down through the family as a middle name so I decided to take it on as my stage name to keep it going. It’s a very old name that means little saint 😇," she posted.

Piper Niven reveals that the retired WWE title was beloved

Piper Niven recently shared that the 24/7 Championship was beloved by many WWE Superstars backstage before it was retired.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeeda Wrestling, the 2-time 24/7 Champion disclosed why she loved the title. She noted that she thought the title was fun and different.

The 32-year-old added that there was a time when the female locker room banded together to ensure the 24/7 Championship segment went as planned.

"I remember there was a time when we were having a girl's match, and we were going to have the 24/7 Championship involved, and you know how it usually goes, time gets caught and we weren't gonna have the 24/7 Title involved. All the girls banded together and said, 'No, we want this, we want it to be involved because we didn't anybody who showed up to work that day to not work, so it was beloved by everybody,'" said Piper Niven. [From 01:43 to 02:18]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven recently surpassed 100 days as Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see which team the unlikely duo defends the titles against next on WWE television.

