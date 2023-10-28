Current WWE champion celebrates impressive milestone with racy photo

A current champion in WWE recently reached an impressive milestone. The superstar shared pictures regarding the same on social media.

The name in question is Chelsea Green, who returned to WWE earlier this year during the Women's Royal Rumble match. She teamed up with Sonya Deville to win the Women's Tag Team Championship in July. Unfortunately, the latter was forced out of action following an ACL tear. Piper Niven later joined Chelsea as the other half of the tag-team champions.

Chelsea Green completed 100 days as the Women's Tag Team Champion yesterday. She took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself on the joyous occasion:

"Yesterday marked 100 days as your fave @wwe tag team champion ✨," Chelsea Green wrote.

Chelsea Green has been very entertaining since her return to the Stamford-based company and has gained popularity among fans. It will be interesting to see how long Green and Niven will hold on to their titles.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green wants to be a fighting champion

The Women's Tag Team Championships are considered cursed by the fans. The winners either get injured, or the team gets disbanded. The current champion, however, wishes to change the trend.

Speaking on Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Chelsea Green claimed that she and Piper Niven want to be fighting champions. The former IMPACT star said that they are ready to defend the titles on all three brands. She also added that the championship titles deserve to be defended at premium live events:

"Here’s the thing. Now, we’re gonna get the ball rolling. We had a momentary little pause and Piper’s back. I think that these titles could travel around to all the brands. We said that from the beginning, but we haven’t seen that. So I think that that’s the next step with these tag team championships. Let’s go to NXT. Who’s the tag team that we want to defend these titles against in NXT. Let’s go to SmackDown. Who’s the team there that we can beat?" said Green.

