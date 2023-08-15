Why did WWE make Piper Niven a champion on her return to RAW? Potential reason explored

On Monday Night RAW, Piper Niven made her return to television after she interrupted Chelsea Green and Adam Pearce to announce herself as Green's new tag team partner. Niven's segment with Green and Pearce generated a lot of buzz among the WWE Universe.

However, it also raised quite a few questions. The WWE Universe was left surprised by the promotion's decision to make Niven a champion immediately after her return to RAW. While there could be a few different reasons behind it, one reason could be to give Niven a push.

By making Piper Niven the Tag Team Champion on her return, WWE is probably looking to project her dominance. The 32-year-old's segment backstage gave similar vibes. This is interesting because Green's personality is the complete opposite, and the two teaming up together will certainly lead to an interesting dynamic.

The development of Niven becoming the new Tag Team Champion comes after Green's original partner Sonya Deville suffered an injury. The 29-year-old suffered a torn ACL, which will keep her out of action for quite a while. In her absence, it will be noteworthy to see what Piper Niven and Chelsea Green can accomplish.

Damage CTRL wanted to add Piper Niven to their faction

Before Piper Niven announced herself as Chelsea Green's partner, the Scottish wrestler was already in demand. While she had been absent from television since May, Niven was still being watched and scouted. The one faction interested in acquiring Niven's services was Damage CTRL.

In an interview with Fightful in June, Dakota Kai and IYO Sky discussed the possibility of a new member joining Damage CTRL. Admiring her strength, Kai mentioned that Niven would be a great addition to the team.

"She's [Piper Niven] amazing," Kai said. "She would be such a great addition to have. She's so strong. Look at her," said Kai.

Sky added that the Scottish wrestler would be Damage CTRL's lethal weapon.

"She's our lethal weapon. She will be."

Check out what Dakota Kai and IYO Sky said about Niven in the video below:

While Niven could not be a part of Damage CTRL, she now has a bigger opportunity as the Tag Team Champion. Not only on RAW, as being champion will also allow the 32-year-old to showcase her talent on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if Niven has a clash with Damage CTRL at some point, considering the faction's interest in her.

