Dolph Ziggler hopes rumors about 3-time IC Champion returning to WWE are true

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 Nov 2019, 02:55 IST

Dolph Ziggler feuded with John Morrison for several years

It was reported by PW Insider in September 2019 that John Morrison has agreed a deal to return to WWE.

The 40-year-old, who had a nine-year association with the company between 2002 and 2011, has competed for promotions including Lucha Underground, AAA and Impact Wrestling over the last eight years.

Speaking to talkSPORT during WWE’s tour of the United Kingdom, Dolph Ziggler mentioned that he is friends with Morrison and he recently had a cameo in one of his movies.

“He’s a friend of mine and I was doing him a favour [featuring in the movie]. He keeps it under his coat about what he’s doing but for three years he’s been telling me he’s coming back! So, I don’t know if he’s messing with me or what so I stopped asking him. I hope he comes back.”

John Morrison’s WWE career

After co-winning Tough Enough III with Matt Cappotelli in 2002, John Morrison became a full-time member of the WWE roster in 2005 when the MNM tag team (Morrison & Joey Mercury w/Melina) debuted on SmackDown.

Morrison not only had success as a tag team wrestler in WWE, both with Mercury (3-time Tag Team Champions) and The Miz (1-time Tag Team Champions), but he also won the Intercontinental Championship on three occasions and the ECW Championship.

His last televised match for WWE came in a Falls Count Anywhere loss against The Miz on an episode of RAW in November 2011.

