Dolph Ziggler match landed WWE Superstar 'in trouble' backstage

Dolph Ziggler feuded with Tyler Breeze in 2015

Tyler Breeze has revealed that the only time he ever “got in trouble” after a WWE match came following an encounter against Dolph Ziggler.

Writing on Twitter, the WWE NXT Superstar mentioned a list of things that he jokingly says to Ziggler backstage, including how he “never passed the torch” and how he is a “mark” for two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Interestingly, without elaborating too much, Breeze also noted that he once landed himself in trouble backstage after having a match against the former World Heavyweight Champion.

No normally I say to him how it’s 2020 and he’s still on top or that he never passed the torch or he’s the only match I’ve ever got in trouble for or that he’s an hbk mark or you know stuff like that 😏 @HEELZiggler #condoinmanhattan https://t.co/LRex7CflvZ — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) February 29, 2020

Tyler Breeze vs. Dolph Ziggler

After receiving his call-up to RAW and SmackDown from NXT in October 2015, Tyler Breeze defeated Dolph Ziggler at Survivor Series before losing back-to-back televised matches against his first main-roster rival in the two weeks that followed the pay-per-view.

From that moment on, his life as a WWE Superstar became anything but a breeze, with widespread reports at the time suggesting that he had garnered backstage heat after leaving a WWE event before the show had finished.

Two more Breeze vs. Ziggler matches took place on WWE television in April 2016 (Superstars) and March 2018 (SmackDown), with Ziggler winning on both occasions, but it is safe to assume that Breeze’s tweet refers to one of their earlier matches.