Dolph Ziggler to quit pro wrestling after WWE release? New career option analyzed

Dolph Ziggler is one of the biggest names from the recent mass releases from WWE. For those unaware, the company recently carried out its first talent release since the TKO merger, where names like Elias, Shelton Benjamin, and many more were let go. Among them, The Show Off is one of the most decorated superstars who almost competed for two decades in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, this can also mark the beginning of a new journey for Ziggler, where he may pursue other endeavors apart from pro wrestling. His career as a stand-up comedian could be one of the paths that the former world champion can dedicate himself to after his WWE release.

Dolph Ziggler initially started it as a hobby but has slowly been ramping it up. It has reached a point where he has taken comprehensive sabbaticals from WWE to headline his comedy tours.

So it seems Dolph Ziggler is already thriving as a stand-up comedian, which could become a full-time job if he doesn't continue his pro wrestling career after release.

Many superstars who got released from WWE alongside Dolph Ziggler

Aside from Dolph Ziggler, the company recently released a long list of WWE stars, including superstars from NXT and the main roster. Mustafa Ali is one of the names let go from WWE ahead of his NXT North American Title match against Dominik Mysterio.

Rick Boogs is another name released from his WWE contract in the recent mass release. From the women's division, Aliyah, Emma, and Dana Brooke, Yulisa León are the names.

Additionally, Elias was also released from the Stamford-based promotion, which comes as a surprise to many fans as no one expected it.

Shelton Benjamin, Madcap Moss, Top Dolla, Shanky, Mace, Mansoor, Dabba-Kato, and Quincy Elliot are the remaining names on the list, which have been reported as of now as part of WWE's releases.

All the names in this whole release of superstars seem pretty unexpected, as WWE rehired people like Top Dolla after budget cuts during the pandemic.

We wish nothing but the best of luck to all the superstars for their future endeavors.

