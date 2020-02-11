Dolph Ziggler reveals which WWE match he hates the most

Dolph Ziggler is currently assigned to the SmackDown brand

Dolph Ziggler has revealed that he “hates” competing in WWE ladder matches because he is afraid of heights.

The two-time World Champion has been involved in 12 ladder matches throughout his WWE career, with his most recent ladder match coming in June 2017 at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

Answering a question about which of his matches he hates the most, Ziggler said in a Twitter Q&A that he does not like participating in the unique match type.

Hate Ladder matches. Im afraid of heights. Probably why I’m the only one who goes up the ladder fast https://t.co/8IzybUTuDj — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) February 11, 2020

Dolph Ziggler’s ladder match history

One of Dolph Ziggler’s most memorable matches of the 2010s came when he defeated Luke Harper in a ladder match at the 2014 TLC pay-per-view to win the Intercontinental Championship.

He has also competed in six Money In The Bank ladder matches, as well as two multi-person Intercontinental Championship ladder matches at WrestleMania events.

Another notable ladder match involving Ziggler took place at TLC 2012 when he defeated John Cena in the main event to retain his Money In The Bank briefcase.

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy recently caught up with Paige to find out her thoughts on Becky Lynch's critics and the difficulties of being a female WWE Superstar in a male-dominated industry. Check out the interview below!