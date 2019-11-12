Dolph Ziggler reveals why Vince McMahon yelled at him

Vince McMahon is ultimately responsible for Dolph Ziggler's television time

Dolph Ziggler told lots of interesting stories about his WWE career during a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, including one particular interaction that he had with Vince McMahon after a match.

When asked to recall the worst thing that McMahon has ever said to him, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion explained that it can sometimes get “very passionate” in the gorilla position backstage at WWE shows.

“Oh, boy. I can’t say those things! It’s very passionate in the backstage gorilla position where something either really special happens or it doesn’t. And, of course, as much as I brag about being great, I’ve been yelled at a million times because you either went the wrong direction or did something or went heavy [on time].”

He added that McMahon has told him that this is no longer the Attitude Era, where certain Superstars were occasionally given the freedom to go over their time.

“Something along the lines of ‘This isn’t the Attitude Era, you can’t just go as long as you want out there’, with some yelling back and forth between us.”

Dolph Ziggler’s current WWE status

The makeshift team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode surprisingly won the RAW Tag Team titles from Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions in September 2019.

Since losing the titles to The Viking Raiders in October, Ziggler and Roode have been drafted to SmackDown in the 2019 WWE draft. Their most notable moment on the brand so far came during the latest episode when they helped Baron Corbin defeat Roman Reigns in the main event.

