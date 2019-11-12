Dolph Ziggler reveals WWE backstage reaction when he tried to change his script

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 Nov 2019, 23:43 IST SHARE

Dolph Ziggler is a two-time World Heavyweight Champion

Dolph Ziggler opened up on a wide range of WWE topics in a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy.

One of his most interesting comments came when he revealed that he once tried to change the script of one of his promos, but WWE’s decision-makers forced him to say a different line and there was nothing he could do about it.

Ziggler originally wanted to say, “I fought because that’s what I live for, what I dream for, to be the best ever!”

Instead, he was told he had to say something along the lines of, “I knew when I was in dire straights, with everything on the line, I just wanted to entertain the WWE Universe!”

“I went ‘I can’t do this, I can’t say this! That doesn’t make sense! Entertain? Are you kidding me? This is a fight to the death!’ And that was a ‘you’re saying it or not talking tonight’ kind of thing. A real bummer. I don’t forget. This is years ago and I still think about that.”

What’s next for Dolph Ziggler in WWE?

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode look set to be involved in a featured storyline on SmackDown after they interfered in the Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin main event on last week’s show to help Corbin defeat his long-term rival.

With Survivor Series on the horizon, there is a good chance that both Ziggler and Roode will represent SmackDown in one of the elimination matches at the pay-per-view.

Now you can rate RAW, SmackDown and NXT matches on Sportskeeda!