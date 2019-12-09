Dolph Ziggler sends a thank you message to the recently released WWE Superstars

Shubham Roy
09 Dec 2019

Dolph Ziggler

WWE SmackDown Superstar Dolph Ziggler took to his Twitter account to thank the WWE Superstars who were granted their release from WWE earlier today. Konnor & Viktor of The Ascension, Luke Harper, and Sin Cara were those that were released.

The Showoff posted a photo collage of all the four Superstars including moments from matches that they shared together inside the ring with a simple thank you, and referred to them as 'brothers'.

Dolph Ziggler's token of appreciation

While the former World Heavyweight and Tag Team Champion is mostly known for playing the part of a heel wrestler to perfection on television, Ziggler actually has a good reputation behind the scenes and is well respected by his peers.

It is only natural that The Showoff will reciprocate the same feeling towards his now-former colleagues by thanking them. Ziggler has faced most of the Superstars in his career.

Ziggler has had tons of matches with Luke Harper and at WWE TLC 2014, faced then Intercontinental Champion Luke Harper in a brilliant yet brutal ladder match for Harper's Championship. After an intense bout, Ziggler won the match and became the new champion.

He has also had matches with Sin Cara when the masked Superstar was on SmackDown.