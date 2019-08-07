Dolph Ziggler vs Goldberg: 4 likely outcomes from the surprise matchup

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 453 // 07 Aug 2019, 14:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Goldberg is set to face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam

Anyone who watched this week's episode of Raw will agree to the fact that the biggest highlight of the show was Goldberg's return. The legendary Superstar made a return to sign the contract and make his match with Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam official.

The Showoff had been taking shots at Goldberg for quite some time now and something suggested that all of this was being done on purpose. Now, WWE enthusiasts can delightfully confirm that the motive behind all this to set up a match between the two at the upcoming edition of SummerSlam.

Goldberg's last outing with the company was in Saudi Arabia where he main evented Super ShowDown alongside The Undertaker. The two fought in a 'Once in Lifetime' matchup which saw The Phenom prevail. Goldberg did put on a valiant effort and very nearly pinned The Undertaker but the Deadman somehow managed to grasp the win.

Fast forward to this past Monday's episode of Raw, Goldberg returned to let the world know as to 'Who's Next' and it is Dolph Ziggler. Here we list down 4 likely outcomes from Dolph Ziggler's clash against Goldberg at SummerSlam 2019.

#1 Yet another squash match

Goldberg

Back in the 90s, Goldberg was a phenomenon defeat an entire army of wrestlers. His legendary matches earned him the name 'The Myth' and it is no secret that many great men faced the brutal wrath of Goldberg.

But when Goldberg returned to the company in 2016, it was quite evident that the former World Champion was nowhere near the level of his former self which can be understood when we keep the age factor in mind. His clash against Brock Lesnar turned out to be a short affair as he won the match in mere 1 minute 24 seconds to shock every WWE enthusiasts to their very core.

Goldberg squashed Kevin Owens at Fastlane, 2017, in less than a minute to become the Universal Champion and we might well see a similar outcome when he meets Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam. His limitations at fighting long gruelling battles are pretty evident and might make the company consider the idea of yet another squash match.

1 / 4 NEXT