Dolph Ziggler recalls his time with The Spirit Squad; Lists the positives of being a part of the group

Dolph Ziggler is one of many veterans in the WWE locker room. He has spent close to 17 years with WWE, and has seen and done it all. Early on in his WWE career, Ziggler ran with a group known as The Spirit Squad.

They were a wily group of male cheerleaders who performed on WWE from 2004 to 2006. Dolph Ziggler was known as Nicky when he was part of the group.

On screen, it isn't a time that Ziggler looks back at fondly. However, in a recent interview on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, he opened up about his run with the group and some of the positives he took out of it.

Dolph suggested that one of the best parts of this run was that he got to step into the ring with some of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

"Being in the ring with Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Roddy Piper, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes – anyone you can imagine – getting those few minutes on TV, that juicy TV time, is amazing, and you learn. But our live events on the weekends, where we got Ric and Shawn and Hunter rotating in and out, tagging against us three, four nights a week, and the main event of the show, that is where you learn so much." said Dolph Ziggler (H/T: FOX Sports)

This week's episode of "Out of Character" with guest @HEELZiggler is available now!



VIDEO ⏩ https://t.co/IfHYwXFj8L



PODCAST ⏩ https://t.co/ijWaR0C6pM



For a preview of our conversation, watch 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/oRkY6rGODW — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 17, 2021

Ziggler would go on to add that it was because of these experiences that he is 10 times better now than he ever should have been. Something he claims can never be learned in a school or by watching on television.

Dolph Ziggler has been hinting at a match with a WWE champion at Summerslam

Unfortunately, Ziggler and Roode dropped the SmackDown Tag Team titles at WrestleMania Backlash to The Mysterios, in an embarrassing loss. This has many wondering what could be next for him.

Prior to the match at WrestleMania Backlash, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were in a long running feud with The Street Profits. In fact, on SmackDown, the Dirty Dawgs teamed up with Bayley to take on the Street Profits and SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

It was here that Dolph and Belair tangled with each other. After that, Ziggler suggested a possible match between the two at Summerslam.

