Dominik to ki** Liv Morgan, former champ to quit & more - 4 bold predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown this week

We could be in for two very eventful episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown this week as the Stamford-based promotion has announced some interesting match-ups for both shows. The company is building towards Clash at the Castle: Scotland on 15 June from Glasgow, Scotland.

Given that these would be the final episodes of the red and blue brands before the all-important premium live event in Scotland, the company could leave no stone unturned in hyping the Scottish spectacle this week.

How will things pan out in WWE this week? We have four bold predictions for the upcoming episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown.

#4. Dominik Mysterio betrays Rhea Ripley by ki**ing Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Trending

Liv Morgan shocked fans two weeks ago on WWE RAW by ki**ing Dominik Mysterio as the show ended. Following that, Morgan tried getting handsy with Dirty Dom last week as well. While it seemed like he had nothing to do with the champion's advances, the Luchador was later caught smiling during the segment.

This has led to the speculations that Dominik is working in cahoots with Morgan. The Judgment Day member could confirm that on the upcoming episode of the red brand by ki** Liv Morgan, finally betraying Rhea Ripley, much to the shock of the WWE Universe.

#3. Ricochet quits WWE

Ricochet locked horns with Bron Breakker on the red brand last week. However, the high-flyer faced a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of his young rival. Following the bout, Bron continued his assault on Ricochet, leading Ilja Dragunov to show up to make the save.

Now, the upcoming episode of WWE RAW is set to see Dragunov clash with Breakker in a one-on-one contest. However, Ricochet's interference could happen during the match, given how things unfolded last week.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Ricochet's WWE contract is set to expire shortly. Reports have it that he may not be interested in re-signing with the company. Hence, there is every possibility that this Monday's WWE RAW could be his last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion.

The creative team could have Ricochet interfere during the Bron Breakker bout, only to be brutally attacked and victimized by the latter. This potential angle could be used to write him off of WWE television if he is indeed leaving the company.

#2. Otis defeats Sami Zayn with the help of Chad Gable

Sami Zayn will lock horns with Otis on Monday Night RAW. However, things may not end well for the former Honorary Uce as he may succumb to a loss due to Chad Gable's interference.

The Alpha Academy leader could make his presence felt during the match to cost Sami a potential win. Following that, he could launch a brutal post-match attack on Zayn, standing tall over him.

#1. AJ Styles lays waste to Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles will collide with Cody Rhodes in an 'I Quit' match at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. However, The Phenomenal One could look to jeopardize Rhodes' chances of winning at the PLE by attacking him on the eve of their clash.

Styles could launch a brutal attack on The American Nightmare to ensure that he isn't 100% for his match at the Scotland spectacle. This would give The Phenomenal One a huge advantage in the 'I Quit' match, boosting his chances of dethroning the Undisputed WWE Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback