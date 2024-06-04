Dominik Mysterio caught red-handed in unseen moment with Liv Morgan on RAW

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been the talk of the entire wrestling world - even more so than the face of WWE, Cody Rhodes. On RAW this week, a telestrator caught Dominik red-handed in a previous moment that was missed out on.

This week, it appeared that Dominik Mysterio was resistant to Liv Morgan's advances and showed some signs of interest. This was until Finn Balor came in and stopped anything from happening for the greater good.

A telecastor - made famous by NFL legend John Madden, has been used on WWE television lately. On this week's episode of RAW, the use case was to catch Dominik in the act - and he was caught red-handed smiling for a moment during Liv Morgan's advances - a moment that was missed out on previously:

While Dominik teased some interest, the (over) analysis of the segment seemed to show just how much he was enjoying it.

Liv Morgan even prevented him from getting beaten down by Braun Strowman before Finn Balor once again came in to stop anything from happening.

Morgan appears to be using Dominik to get back at Rhea Ripley from every angle possible.

