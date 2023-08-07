Dominik Mysterio to begin feud with 26-year veteran on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the potential

Dominik Mysterio is a superstar who has continuously made more enemies than friends since joining The Judgment Day. With recent changes implementing tonight's WWE RAW, the list may continue with longtime veteran Michael Cole.

Before this year's SummerSlam, it was announced that RAW and SmackDown's commentary team would change. The blue brand will now be built with a three-man team consisting of Corey Graves, Michael Cole, and Kevin Patrick. On the other hand, the red brand's team will now be Wade Barrett and the 26-year veteran. It's no secret that Cole has a lot of disdain for Dominik Mysterio, and the latter might finally acknowledge the tension on tonight's Monday show.

Dominik Mysterio and Michael Cole could have more verbal exchanges now on RAW. The North American Champion already began taking shots at the commentator on social media after seeing a compilation of the veteran's insults towards The Judgment Day member.

Was Michael Cole added to Monday Night RAW to begin an angle with Dominik Mysterio?

Michale Cole's disdain for Dominik began when the latter betrayed his father last year

While the back-and-forth between Dominik Mysterio and Cole is something fans are looking forward to, it's not part of the reason Michael will begin working in both brands.

As per PWI Elite (via Wrestling Inc.), Endeavor and the Stamford-based promotion's broadcast partners wanted to have Cole as the face of the product. Due to his on-screen chemistry with Barrett, the executives also opted to keep the duo together on RAW.

On the other hand, the company placed Cole and Graves together to further sharpen the skills of Kevin's commentary. Still, it should be noted that this was not a demotion but an opportunity to gain more opportunities and find the style WWE wants for its announcers.

Aside from Dominik Mysterio, which superstars does Michael Cole have heat with?

Despite being on the sidelines, the 26-year veteran tends to be involved with the action beyond the commentator's table. Still, this should not have come as a shock as Cole is not scared in expressing strong opinions.

The longest rival Cole has in WWE is Damage CTRL's Bayley, which began even during the pandemic. Top Dolla is also a star Michael has continuously insulted in SmackDown. His most recent rival has been Austin Theory. This came after the latter joined the SmackDown commentary and was insulted by the 56-year-old.

It would be interesting to see Cole and Dominik's interactions with the recent changes.

