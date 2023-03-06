"Shut up b**ch" - Dominik Mysterio disrespects WWE veteran after being called out multiple times

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has become a menace as a heel. Now, he has insulted veteran WWE personality Michael Cole, who has gotten in the habit of calling him out on commentary.

Ever since turning on his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge to join The Judgment Day and align with Rhea Ripley, the youngster has shown little to no respect to any veteran. While his cocky attitude has gone over well with the crowds, with his "ex-con Dom" gimmick making him an even more popular heel than usual, the star's confidence has increased quite a bit.

The star's actions have also resulted in him being regularly called out by the commentary team. Michael Cole, in particular, quite regularly has made it a point to point out Dominik's despicable actions to the audience.

WWE recently shared a compilation video of Michael Cole calling out the younger Mysterio multiple times. There were quite a few different occasions of the star being called out in the video.

Check out the video below:

The post egged on Mysterio to let everyone know what he thought about Cole as well, tagging him in the caption.

Dominik saw it soon enough and didn't show any respect for Cole as a veteran WWE personality when he answered. He shared a GIF of The Rock saying, "Shut up, b**ch."

You can see the reaction from the young Mysterio here.

Michael Cole is not the only WWE veteran Dominik has disrespected recently

The younger Mysterio was a part of Sheamus' recent YouTube show, Celtic Warrior Workouts. There he was displaying the "prison workout" he has learned during his short and apparently very active stint in the slammer.

He was not impressed with Sheamus and let it be known, saying The Celtic Warrior was not ready for the yard.

"He is not ready for the yard. He is not ready for this prison workout," he said. [0:03 - 0:07]

The star has attacked his father, Rey Mysterio, numerous times in recent weeks. Heading into WrestleMania 39, a match between the two seems more likely than ever.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will learn a hard lesson at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes