Ex-con Dominik Mysterio claims 45-year-old WWE star is "not ready for the yard"

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio claimed that Sheamus is "not ready for the yard."

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most popular superstars on the red brand. His ex-con gimmick is over with the WWE Universe. The Judgment Day member recently appeared as a guest on Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube show to teach the leader of The Brawling Brutes his "prison workout."

However, Dominik did not seem impressed with The Celtic Warrior's ability, stating that he was "not ready for the yard."

"He is not ready for the yard. He is not ready for this prison workout," he said. [0:03 - 0:07]

Dominik Mysterio could face Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39

Last September, Dominik Mysterio turned on his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined Judgment Day. He has since been feuding with The Master of the 619. Although Rey moved to SmackDown to avoid his son, Dominik continued following him. The two recently had a confrontation on the blue brand. However, Rey refused to hit his son despite the latter urging him to do so.

Speaking on Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell commented on Rey and Dominik's SmackDown segment, addressing the possibility of seeing the two clash at WrestleMania 39.

"They went actually longer when he said, 'You want to hit me?' And the crowd was saying, 'Hit him, hit him!' But he didn't hit him. Now they've still got that thing. And when he hits him and it's finally going to bring the roof in because he has constrained himself or contained himself up to this point of not just slapping his kid. I thought it was a really, really good segment. I'm really interested in how they would book that match because Mysterio, he knows how to work it. And you've got a lot of agents back there, people who put these matches together. I want to see that match. And I want to see the fans' reaction to it." [28:00 - 30:00]

